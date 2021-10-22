Lana Del Rey Drops Second Album of 2021 ‘Blue Banisters’

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lana Del Rey dropped her latest album at midnight, and it took a long, confusing road to get to Blue Banisters. Originally titled Rock Candy Sweet, Del Rey announced her second album of 2021 just days after releasing Chemtrails Over the Country Club. While the original release date was delayed from July to October of 2021, Del Rey didn’t leave fans hanging. She released four singles from Blue Banisters, keeping fans happy while they waited for the new album. However, this album does not feature Jack Antonoff, who was heavily involved in Chemtrails. Blue Banisters was released through Interscope Records and Polydor Records. Del Rey produced the album alongside Gabe Simon, Zachary Dawes, Drew Erickson, Dean Reid, Loren Humphrey, Mike Dean, Barrie-James O’Neill, and Rick Nowels. Nowels has been a frequent collaborator, working with Del Rey on almost every album, however this time around, he only worked on one song, “Cherry Blossom.”