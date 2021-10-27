Lay All Your Love on ABBA Before They Break Up Again

Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

ABBA, the Swedish powerhouse quartet responsible for 20 percent of the best disco songs and 100 percent of the best musicals named Mamma Mia!, recently reformed with a vengeance. Forty years after splitting up both professionally and personally in 1982, ABBA came back with new music, a new album, and a hologram tour to rock the world. Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad had done it all, and now they were back to get some more. You know what they mean. But don’t go wasting your emotion just yet: The band is breaking up again. In a Guardian interview, Andersson made it perfectly clear that this reunion and the “Abbatar” virtual tour will be a one-off. “This is it,” he said. “It’s got to be, you know.” Despite the worldwide tour not kicking off until next spring (and Voyage not dropping until November 5), the band is in many ways already rebroken up. Andersson and Ulvaeus wrote the beginnings of two songs that didn’t make it onto Voyage, and they insist those songs will never be completed. Unless the Abbatars gain sentience, then all bets are off.