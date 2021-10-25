Let Leslie Grossman Play Erika Jayne on American Crime Story

If the content gods ever smile down upon us, and we get an American Crime Story about Erika and Tom Girardi, Leslie Grossman wants the role. Speaking to Andy Cohen on WWHL, Grossman said she’d play the Erika to Sarah Paulson’s Tom. Apparently, Paulson has previously expressed interest in playing Tom. That’ll be a fun several hours in makeup every day. Earlier on the show, Grossman said she didn’t fully believe Paulson when she said AHS 10 would be her last season. “No one knows what’s gonna happen. It may be, it may not be. Year to year, nobody has any idea what’s gonna go on,” she said. “Personally, do I want her to be involved in every iteration of that show until it’s over? Of course!”

