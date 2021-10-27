Pixar’s Lightyear Trailer: To Infinity and We Yawned

As Chris Evans once said, Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear “isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” Or as Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter put it, “we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic blockbuster film. Well, all these years later, we decided it’s time to make that film.” That makes Lightyear kind of a prequel to Toy Story while also being a movie that exists within the world of Toy Story. If that’s the case, shouldn’t its trailer be done in a fun, throwback ’90s style?

Instead, we get an echoey track of David Bowie’s “Starman” over photorealistic animation of Lightyear’s ship, space-training facility, and the far-off planets he visits. The animation is so advanced and lifelike that it makes the stylized human characters with their bush baby eyes a little unsettling. Also, “the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” voiced by Evans, looks like a de-aged Patrick Warburton fused with Jay Leno? He’s alllllllll chin, baby. Lightyear will be released in 2022. We’re bracing ourselves for the inevitable Tim Allen cameo.