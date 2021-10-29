Big Sean Drops Hit-Boy-Produced EP What You Expect

Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A

After dropping their collaboration “What a Life” last week, Big Sean and Hit-Boy have joined forces once again with the release of their joint EP, What You Expect. It seems like it was a fairly last minute decision, with Sean tweeting earlier today, “I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought… nah, instead I’m a drop 5 new songs tonight!” The project includes the tracks “Loyal to a Fault,” featuring Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk, “Offense” featuring Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg, as well as “Chaos,” “Into It,” and “The One.” Big Sean and Hit-Boy previously collaborated on Sean’s most recent album, Detroit 2, in addition to GOOD Music’s “Clique.” Listen to What You Expect below.