Wale Announces New Album, Folarin II, With a J. Cole Feature

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Album mode activated. D.C.’s own Wale has announced his seventh studio album, Folarin II, with a J. Cole collaboration, “Poke It Out.” The track has a Cool & Dre beat, with an electric bass sample that was used in Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Thing” in 1993. The last time they tag-teamed like this was on “My Boy” off Wale’s 2018 EP Free Lunch. They’ve come a long way since passing disses back and forth in 2016. Folarin II is a sequel to Wale’s 2012 mixtape Folarin, which featured Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Tiara Thomas, Scarface, Nipsey Hussle, Trinidad James, and more. Wale has already released “Down South” featuring Mao Kream and Yella Breezy, as well as “Angles” featuring Donda reject (and accused rapist) Chris Brown. How many problematic men can you get on one album? Wale apparently seeks to answer that question on Folarin II, out October 22.