LL Cool J Surprises Rock Hall with J-Lo & Eminem Collab

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Last night, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of fame, and he didn’t leave without bringing a few friends on stage. Dr. Dre inducted the hip-hop pioneer with high praise and playful jokes during his speech. LL Cool J performed a number of his hits for the lucky crowd, including “Going Back to Cali.” For his performance of “Rock the Bells,” Cool J surprised fans by introducing fellow rapper Eminem, who swapped verses with him on the track. He then continued with the surprise guests by bringing out Jenny from the Block, Jennifer Lopez, to perform their number 1 song, “All I Have.” He has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame six times since 2010 and made sure to show the Rock Hall why he deserved his spot with his performances Saturday night.

Jennifer Lopez makes a surprise appearance to perform with LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/qeV1MdMcOu — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 31, 2021

Eminem makes a surprise appearance to perform with LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/hSxqF2hYuG — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 31, 2021

Rock the Bells 🔔 From silky ballads to sonic brutality, @LLCOOLJ brought down the @rockhall House with surprise appearances by @Eminem and @JLo 🔥🔥



Watch the full performances November 20 on @HBO. #RockHall2021 pic.twitter.com/jcTHLoBc5U — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) October 31, 2021