Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Is Exactly How You Imagined

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship was destiny from the beginning, with Kelly growing up under a Fox poster above his bed. And according to a new joint profile, the fateful touches only continued from there. On the cover of British GQ Style, the pair recounted the beginning of their self-professed “dark fairy tale.” Years before their official introduction in 2020, on set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, they ran into each other at a Los Angeles GQ event. As Fox told it, “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” But that’s not it — neither remembered seeing the other’s face that night, either. “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away,” Fox continued. “Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you.” True love!

If you thought things would’ve gotten a bit more normal after that night, well. As their relationship escalated after properly meeting on Midnight in the Switchgrass, the couple shared a unique first kiss. “She wouldn’t kiss me,” MGK remembered. “We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.” They’ve presumably shared a few proper kisses since then; for their first date, they made out on the roof of L.A.’s Roxy Theatre, soundtracked by the sweet sounds of pop-punk. And the moment they fell in love? “When I made her die laughing in a fort we made in her living room,” MGK recalled.

The couple continue to be inspired by each other. MGK said many of the songs on his upcoming album, Born With Horns, are about Fox, who “reconnected a wire in my brain,” and the pair are also working on another movie together. Over the course of said magazine-cover interview, they even gave each other matching “the darkest fairytale” tattoos. “This is a very intense relationship,” as Fox put it. “Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.” We definitely couldn’t have said it any better.