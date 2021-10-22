Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, and Lisa From Blackpink Go Global for ‘SG’

Blackpink in Megan Thee Stallion’s area? DJ Snake has created a celebrity combo that transcends borders and language with “SG.” Also featuring Puerto Rico’s own Ozuna, the Latin trap song layers each artist’s ode to beautiful women. Ozuna raps in Spanish; Megan Thee Stallion delivers in English; and Lisa of Blackpink throws in a little Spanish with her English verse. “Baila, come on in closer, you,” she sings, dancing with a full crew. Lisa dropped her debut single album Lalisa in September, rapping and singing in English and Korean on the title track and B-side “Money.” (The Thai artist speaks all three languages fluently, as well as some Chinese and Japanese.) The “Lalisa” music video broke Taylor Swift’s record for the most-viewed visual by a soloist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views. So far, the music video for “SG” has earned over 9 million views in just nine hours. Blinks and Hotties do not play.

