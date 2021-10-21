Meghan McCain is Still Using her Stylist from The View

On WWHL Wednesday night, Meghan McCain reiterated that she feels she was “bullied” off The View. But apparently, she hasn’t been bullied out of using some of the show’s style team. Responding to a rumor that current View staff and stars are being discouraged from talking to her, McCain said that she still uses one member of the show’s hair and makeup team (please let it be the hair), as well as still using their stylist. When asked if she had any role in the alleged toxicity of the show’s behind-the-scenes vibes, McCain evaded — saying only one person was bullied off the show and therefore kinda sorta implying only one person could be blameless in all this. But the Glam Squad did nothing wrong.

