Meghan Trainor Thinks Soul Mates Should Poop Next to Each Other (But Only Once)

Intimacy can mean different things to different people. For some, it’s physical. For others, emotional intimacy is more central. But Meghan Trainor has invented a new love language: pooping in side-by-side toilets. It’s something soul mates do — but only once! BuzzFeed gathered the intel from an episode of Nicole Byer’s podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? Apparently, Trainor had side-by-side toilets installed in the home she shares with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their child. On the podcast, Trainor said she and the former Spy Kid did in fact drop parallel deuces together. Whether or not a person is cool with doing their biz in the same room as their partner is something everybody has to negotiate. There’s an episode of The Nanny in which Fran and Max’s inability to resolve the issue causes someone’s death.

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 6, 2021

But don’t get it twisted — that shit only happened once. “To clear things up … we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again,” she tweeted. But both parties occupying the bathroom while only one poops? Could be a daily experience. “He will hang out with me if I’m [poop emoji]ing cuz WE SOULMATES,” she wrote. “And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.” Yes … obvi.