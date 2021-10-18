40 Years Later, Mel Brooks Is Making History of the World, Part II

Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Variety reports today that Hulu has signed a streaming-series deal with an upstart wunderkind comedy filmmaker by the name of Mel Brooks. After 40 years, the director and screenwriter is finally penning the follow-up to his 1981 farce, History of the World, Part I. Brooks will write and executive-produce the series, naturally called History of the World, Part II, alongside a stacked team including Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz. “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said adorably.

The first History of the World covered historical ground real and imagined, ranging from prehistory to biblical times to the French Revolution to a sci-fi future, but there’s still a ton of untapped material for Brooks & Co. to work with on the series, which will be available to stream in 2022. The whole thing could be made up of historical events from the 40-year hiatus between History of the World installments and we’d still eat it up. How about a sketch from the 95-year-old Brooks on the rise of the Kardashians, hmmm? We’re not saying it wouldn’t work …