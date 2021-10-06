Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,

Netflix has green-lit Mike Flanagan’s new limited series, The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story. In the tale, the narrator walks into a haunted house to visit his friend Roderick Usher. They put Roderick’s dead sister, Madeline, in a family tomb, but —plot twist — she’s actually still alive. When she crawls out of the tomb to seek vengeance on her brother, the House of Usher falls apart and sinks into a lake. Netflix announced that the series will consist of eight episodes and be based on other works by Poe as well. You can watch Flanagan’s existing series on Netflix, which include The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and his latest release, Midnight Mass. There’s nothing like a horror marathon to get your heart pumping. Who said sitting on the couch isn’t considered cardio? Intrepid Pictures partners Flanagan and Trevor Macy will produce the upcoming series together.