Ever wonder what college was like for Helen Keller? The film Helen & Teacher follows Keller’s tumultuous time at Harvard University’s Radcliffe College in the early 1900s, per the Hollywood Reporter. Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf and a distant cousin of Keller’s, will star as the iconic disability-rights activist. Rachel Brosnahan is set to play Anne Sullivan, Keller’s loyal but controlling instructor and companion. The film will focus on the relationship between the two women as Keller’s expanding worldview and sexual awakening clash with Sullivan’s more conservative outlook. Meanwhile, Sullivan is being wooed by the gifted young publisher John Macy. Wash Westmoreland will direct the film and said he looks forward to reintroducing the world to Keller. “Most people only know of Helen Keller’s story from when she was a child. Helen & Teacher will look at her as a young adult when she developed a radical, world-changing political voice,” he said. “Today, when some TikTok threads dispute Helen Keller’s achievements and even her existence, it is time for a film that shows her relevance, her brilliance, and her unbreakable spirit.” Helen Keller did not become the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor’s degree and pave the way for disability rights just to be disrespected by TikTok. Helen & Teacher aims to set the record straight.