Miranda Lambert Grows Up to Be a Cowboy in New Single

Miranda Lambert has stayed booked and busy in 2021. First, she dropped the dancy Elle King collaboration “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”; then she released her eighth album, The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall; and next week, she’ll put out a Christmas album with hero trio the Pistol Annies, called Hell of a Holiday. Between it all, she released a new solo single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” on October 15, which a press release teased as Lambert “ushering in her next musical era.” The song is a typically smooth, jangly Lambert anthem that finds her dreaming about breaking free of country sexism. “Wanted by the law, but the laws don’t apply to me,” she cheekily declares. The video shows her living a carefree Western life, riding horses and sitting in the back of a pickup truck, not a man in sight. (To be clear, Lambert does have a man — just watch her “Settling Down” video.) Consider this Lambert’s case for letting your daughters grow up to be cowboys — as she sings, “So what?”

