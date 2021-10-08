Roughly 20 Years After That ’70s Show Comes — You Guessed It — That ’90s Show

Photo: FOX via Getty Images

What do you get around 20 years after That ’70s Show? That ’90s Show! Wow, how time works. Netflix green-lit ten episodes of That ’90s Show from Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the husband-and-wife writing team behind the original hit. In the new series, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. They will play the grandparents of Leia Forman, who visits Wisconsin in the summer of 1995 and connects with a new generation of Point Place kids. There are no agreements for other members of the cast of That ’70s Show to make an appearance, but the prospect is there. Leia’s parents, Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon), could certainly stop by, as could Ashton Kutcher’s character, Michael Kelson. Who knows how the kids on That ’70s Show turned out, but our guess is Eric must be some sort of corporate middle manager. Best-case scenario.