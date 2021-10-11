Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told staff that Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer does not cross the streaming service’s “line on hate” in an October 9 memo obtained by Variety. “I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries,” Sarandos wrote. “Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.” Chappelle’s special has been criticized as anti-trans by LGBTQ+ groups and individuals, including trans Netflix software engineer Terra Field, who spoke out against the special on Twitter and has reportedly since been suspended with two other employees for crashing the company’s quarterly business review without an invite. (Netflix said no employees were suspended for tweets about the show.) According to Variety, Sarandos addressed concerns about Chappelle’s special during the business review and sent the memo after the event.

In the message, Sarandos noted that Netflix has a long-standing deal with Chappelle, adding that the comedian’s last special, Sticks & Stones, was also controversial and has garnered more views and awards than any of the streaming service’s other stand-up specials to date. Referencing some of Netflix’s other controversial titles, such as Cuties and 13 Reasons Why, Sarandos said that Netflix strives to support “creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful.” The co-CEO stated that the company is committed to inclusion and is proud to offer shows like Sex Education and Young Royals. However, he said, “particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace.”

I wanted to follow up on The Closer – Dave Chappelle’s latest special – as several of you have reached out following QBR asking what to say to your teams. It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues, so I wanted to give you some additional context. You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do.

Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special, Sticks & Stones, also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest, and most award winning stand-up special to date. As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom – even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful, like Cuties, 365 Days, 13 Reasons Why, or My Unorthodox Life.

Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.

In terms of our commitment to inclusion, we’re working hard to ensure more people see their lives reflected on screen and that under-represented communities are not defined by the single story. So we’re proud of titles like Sex Education, Young Royals, Control Z and Disclosure. Externally, particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace.

Today’s conversation on Entertain the World was timely. These are hard and uncomfortable issues. We all bring different values and perspectives so thank you for being part of the conversation as it’s important we’re clear about our operating principles.

-Ted

