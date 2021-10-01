This Month’s Highlight
Indiana Jones films
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of those films that every time you put it on, it’s like no time has past. You’re just a giddy kid reliving the excitement of Indy and Marion’s adventures all over again. Luckily, Paramount+ not only has Raiders of the Lost Ark, but it’s getting all of the Indiana Jones films this month. Marathon, incoming!
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — October 2021
Available October 1
54
A Walk on the Moon
Air Force One
Ali
All I Want For Christmas
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Biker Boyz
Boxcar Bertha
Boys And Girls
Class
Clifford
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Crocodile Dundee II
Dead of Winter
Dr. No
Flatliners
From Russia with Love
Get Over It
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Grease
Harlem Nights
Head of State
House of Games
I Love You, Man
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jackie Brown
Kate & Leopold
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
License to Kill
Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
Mad Max
Mean Creek
Minority Report
Racing with the Moon
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Road Trip
Rugrats Go Wild
Rushmore
Saving Private Ryan
Serendipity
Shooter
Sleeping with the Enemy
Snatch
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Spy Kids
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Sweet Land
Teen Wolf
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crying Game
The Devil Inside
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Mask of Zorro
The Monster Squad
The Offence
The Perfect Holiday
The Queens of Comedy
The Saint
The Spy Who Love Me
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Untouchables
Theater of Blood
Titanic
Total Recall
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vigilante Force
What About Bob?
Zodiac
Zoolander
Available October 4
Finding Your Feet
Available October 6
Are You the One?: Seasons 7-8
Basketball Wives: Season 8
Ex on the Beach: Season 3
Max and Ruby: Season 7
Team Umizoomi: Seasons 3-4
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Available October 8
Madame X (Paramount+ Original)
Available October 10
SEAL Team: Season 5 (Paramount+ Original)
Available October 11
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Available October 13
AwesomenessTV: Seasons 1-2
This Is Stand-Up
Available October 14
Guilty Party (Paramount+ Original)
Available October 19
Mommie Dearest
Available October 20
See Dad Run: Seasons 1-3
Tosh.0: Seasons 1-10
Webheads: Season 1
Available October 25
Come Away
The Marksman
Rango
Available October 27
100 Things to Do Before High School: Season 1
America’s Hidden Stories: Season 2
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Season 14
Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life: Season 1
Keep It Spotless: Season 1
The Last Cowboy: Season 1
Teen Mom 2: Season 9
Available October 28
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+ Original)
Available October 29
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+ Original)
Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity (Paramount+ Original)
