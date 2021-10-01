Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones films

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of those films that every time you put it on, it’s like no time has past. You’re just a giddy kid reliving the excitement of Indy and Marion’s adventures all over again. Luckily, Paramount+ not only has Raiders of the Lost Ark, but it’s getting all of the Indiana Jones films this month. Marathon, incoming!

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — October 2021

Available October 1

54

A Walk on the Moon

Air Force One

Ali

All I Want For Christmas

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Biker Boyz

Boxcar Bertha

Boys And Girls

Class

Clifford

Code 46

Crimson Tide

Crocodile Dundee II

Dead of Winter

Dr. No

Flatliners

From Russia with Love

Get Over It

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Grease

Harlem Nights

Head of State

House of Games

I Love You, Man

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jackie Brown

Kate & Leopold

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

License to Kill

Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)

Mad Max

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Racing with the Moon

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Road Trip

Rugrats Go Wild

Rushmore

Saving Private Ryan

Serendipity

Shooter

Sleeping with the Enemy

Snatch

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Spy Kids

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Sweet Land

Teen Wolf

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crying Game

The Devil Inside

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Mask of Zorro

The Monster Squad

The Offence

The Perfect Holiday

The Queens of Comedy

The Saint

The Spy Who Love Me

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Untouchables

Theater of Blood

Titanic

Total Recall

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vigilante Force

What About Bob?

Zodiac

Zoolander

Available October 4

Finding Your Feet

Available October 6

Are You the One?: Seasons 7-8

Basketball Wives: Season 8

Ex on the Beach: Season 3

Max and Ruby: Season 7

Team Umizoomi: Seasons 3-4

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Available October 8

Madame X (Paramount+ Original)

Available October 10

SEAL Team: Season 5 (Paramount+ Original)

Available October 11

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Available October 13

AwesomenessTV: Seasons 1-2

This Is Stand-Up

Available October 14

Guilty Party (Paramount+ Original)

Available October 19

Mommie Dearest

Available October 20

See Dad Run: Seasons 1-3

Tosh.0: Seasons 1-10

Webheads: Season 1

Available October 25

Come Away

The Marksman

Rango

Available October 27

100 Things to Do Before High School: Season 1

America’s Hidden Stories: Season 2

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Season 14

Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life: Season 1

Keep It Spotless: Season 1

The Last Cowboy: Season 1

Teen Mom 2: Season 9

Available October 28

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+ Original)

Available October 29

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+ Original)

Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity (Paramount+ Original)