Schitt’s Creek’s Noah Reid Replaces Armie Hammer in Broadway’s The Minutes

If you need to replace a disgraced actor in your play, maybe it makes sense to go with someone from a project famous for being nice. The upcoming Broadway production of The Minutes, a play written by Tracy Letts, has announced that Schitt’s Creek’s Noah Reid is joining the production when it returns next spring. Reid is filling the role previously played by Armie Hammer, who left The Minutes this April amid accusations of rape and physical assault. The play is a dark comedy about a small town’s city council with mysterious secrets. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, this production of The Minutes started performances on Broadway in February 2020, with Hammer among its cast, but the COVID pandemic cut its run short before it officially opened. The production plans to return to performances on March 19, 2022 with the rest of its cast in place, including Ian Barford, Blair Brown, and Letts himself. Before then, does Disney have time to also edit Noah Reid into Death on the Nile?