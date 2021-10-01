Aladdin Cancels 10 Days of Performances After New Breakthrough COVID Cases

Photo: ABC/YouTube

Don’t let the CBS special fool you. Broadway’s back — but only with big, big provisos. Disney Theatrical Productions has halted performances of Aladdin on Broadway after unnamed cast/crew tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made through the show’s Twitter, with a statement that concluded, “We will continue to provide support to the affected ‘Aladdin’ company members as they recover.” At least one upcoming show will be canceled due to this breakthrough case. It is only recently that Broadway shows have been open to full capacity. Masks and proof of vaccination are still required. Per the New York Post, at least 30 shows will be reopening this year.

Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021

Update, Friday, October 1, 8:30 p.m.: Disney Theatrical Productions has canceled performances of Aladdin through October 10. All tickets will be refunded. According to a statement, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company on October 1, a day after the production was performed at The New Amsterdam Theatre.

“Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case,” an epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions said in a statement. “This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again.” The next performance is planned for October 12. Per Deadline, the Broadway League has announced that all 41 Broadway theaters will continue to require vaccinations and masking in theaters through at least the end of the year.