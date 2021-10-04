Grab some dip and tune into this exclusive clip from Only Murders in the Building starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. Recently kidnapped true crime podcasters Mabel and Oliver meet their first stans, but in true celebrity fashion, they can’t stop for pics — They’re being chased by the murderer they’re chasing. “We’re dying for the next episode,” superfan No. 1 (Jaboukie Young-White) yells after them. “We may be, too!” Oliver can’t help quip. Our not-so-hardy boys could actually use the help of their … OnlyFans? (You try to come up with a stan name that’s not Only Murderers.) In the penultimate episode, the trio of amateur sleuths will need back up to not only solve the suspicious death of Tim Kono, but take down a major crime ring. Only Murders in the Building, also starring Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Julian Cihi, James Caverly, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and sometimes Sting airs Tuesdays on Hulu. The series has already been renewed for a second season, ahead of the season finale on October 12.

