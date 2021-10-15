Oscar Futures: Who’s in Front As the Race Kicks Off?

Up

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Does Oscar wanna have a Kiki? Dunst is in fine form as one of Cumberbatch’s foils, a widow coming apart at the seams. She should benefit from a meatier role than much of the competition: While running her in Supporting isn’t quite category fraud, she does have the benefit of being the audience POV for large stretches of the movie. The actress has noted how much of her best work is appreciated in retrospect, and with The Power of the Netflix behind her, Dunst could craft a compelling “she’s due” narrative.