Oscar Futures: Can Dune Spice Up the Awards Race?

The Being the Ricardos teaser contains almost everything you’d expect: witty Sorkin dialogue, lovingly recreated period details, a portrait of the artist as a hyper-competent smartypants. There’s just one thing missing — a good look at its star. Kidman’s Lucille Ball is seen only in flashes, with her best glimpse coming in black-and-white. Are they hiding her, or just trying to create an air of mystery?

Down

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

We can debate The Last Duel’s dreadful opening all day long. Did Disney bury it? Did the subject matter turn audiences off? Is everything that’s not superheroes or horror doomed to suffer a similar fate? How much box office will matter to the awards race this year is unclear; I still venture that it’s never good to be repping a flop. Comer has earned praise for her performance as a victimized noblewoman — or make that “performances,” since thanks to the film’s Rashomon-like structure she has to play key scenes three different ways — but her odds of breaking into the Oscar conversation are looking almost as long as her character’s medieval braids.