Paul McCartney Reviews the Rolling Stones: ‘Blues Cover Band’

Meanwhile, fans of the Who — objectively the best fans in rock and roll, don’t argue with us on that — are cradling their Quadrophenia vinyls and trying to mind their own goddamn business. Buried within a new Paul McCartney New Yorker feature is yet another sly Macca diss about the Rolling Stones, a recurring theme that Sir Beatle has enjoyed bringing up in interviews lately. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” he said of Mick Jagger’s little group. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.” McCartney, who shares a genuine friendship with Jagger and seems to just enjoy busting his chops (again with the Pete Townshend erasure), previously reheated their beef last year when asked who had the better band by Howard Stern. “We started to notice that, whatever we did, the Stones did it shortly thereafter,” McCartney offered at the time. “We went to America, we had huge success. Well then, the Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, the Stones did a sort of psychedelic album. But we were great friends. Still are. But the Beatles were better.” Who … is to say …