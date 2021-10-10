Paul McCartney Says John Lennon Broke Up the Beatles

Photo: United Artists

After decades of reflection, Paul McCartney has decided the Beatles breakup was definitively Not His Fault. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, Paul laid the blame squarely on John Lennon. Take that, Yoko haters!

Interviewer John Wilson asked McCartney what motivated his decision to strike out solo, when McCartney stopped the line of inquiry. “Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no,” he said. “John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?” McCartney said Lennon likened the separation to a divorce, and found it “quite thrilling.” Vintage tea is still tea.

Paul said he was dismayed to end the band because he felt they were still making some “pretty good stuff,” and that the band’s management asked the quartet to keep news of the breakup under their hats for a bit, until certain business deals were sorted. John Lennon legally disbanded the Beatles at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Hotel during Christmastime 1974.