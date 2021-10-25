J Balvin Apologizes for, Takes Down ‘Perra’ Music Video

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen

J Balvin has removed a new music video from YouTube following complaints that the imagery was racist and sexist. Balvin’s single, “Perra,” a collaboration with Dominican artist Tokischa, is about dogs in heat; the music video portrays Balvin walking Black women styled like dogs on leashes and depicts them in cages. According to Billboard, the vice-president of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, issued a letter on October 11 that “called the visual ‘sexist, racist, machista, and misogynistic.’” The video was taken down from YouTube over a week ago.

On Sunday, Balvin issued an apology via his Instagram Story, saying, “I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community. That’s not who I am. I’m about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women.” Balvin continued, “As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago. But because the criticism continued, I’m here making a statement. Mom, I’m sorry too. Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me.”

.@JBALVIN apologizes for the video of "Perra" with #Tokischa. “My message has always been tolerance, love and integration,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/bXOzXv9MVf — billboard latin (@billboardlatin) October 24, 2021

Tokischa, who is Black, apologized to Rolling Stone, saying, “I’m truly sorry that people felt offended,” while also defending her creative process: “It was very conceptual. If you, as a creative, have a song that’s talking about dogs, you’re going to create that world.”