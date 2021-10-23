Peter Scolari, Girls and Bosom Buddies Star, Has Died

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Peter Scolari, who starred in the 1980 hit comedy series Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks, has died at age 66 following a two-year battle with cancer. The actor’s death was confirmed by his manager to Variety. Over the course of his 43-year career, Scolari took on a wide range of roles. He received three Emmy nominations for his recurring role as producer Michael Harris in the comedy Newhart in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and won an Emmy for his performance as Lena Dunham’s father on the HBO series Girls in 2016. He was also a stage actor and appeared in six Broadway shows, playing roles that included the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray, and Michael Daly in Lucky Guy. The latter production reunited him with his friend Hanks in 2013. Most recently, Scolari was seen on the CBS drama Evil as Bishop Thomas Marx.

Fans and collaborators alike took to social media to remember the late actor and express their condolences. Girls creator and star Dunham wrote that she “couldn’t have been raised up by a better TV ‘papa,’” adding that he always reminded others that being an actor was a privilege. “So sad to hear of the loss of the versatile Peter Scolari,” Mark Hamill tweeted. “I never had the chance to work with him, but I’m grateful for a lifetime of his brilliant performances.”

I knew that Peter was sick, but his death comes as a great shock. We were friends for over 40 years. Julia and Peter were an essential part of the success of "Newhart." He was a fantastic person & a joy to work with. He will be sorely missed, his passing at 66 is way too early. pic.twitter.com/qGu5wMQKfr — Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) October 22, 2021

Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/25z6xgmD3f — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go. He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss. pic.twitter.com/7AaERU2Rup — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

It always felt like Peter Scolari found new ways to wear the priest wardrobe for comic effect. He knew his role was essentially funny, even though he often played straight man to something absurd said by another character. But he knew the laugh was in the reaction not the action. pic.twitter.com/8nraMMotyp — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set. This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really. pic.twitter.com/aKsW9uG5no — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

What a wonderful actor he was! So sad to hear of the loss of the versatile Peter Scolari. I never had the chance to work with him, but I'm grateful for a lifetime of his brilliant performances. #GoneTooSoon 💔 pic.twitter.com/YSia6KO5a9 — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2021

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.https://t.co/1TPjakwLT3 — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 22, 2021