Peter Scolari, Girls and Bosom Buddies Star, Has Died

Peter Scolari, who starred in the 1980 hit comedy series Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks, has died at age 66 following a two-year battle with cancer. The actor’s death was confirmed by his manager to Variety. Over the course of his 43-year career, Scolari took on a wide range of roles. He received three Emmy nominations for his recurring role as producer Michael Harris in the comedy Newhart in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and won an Emmy for his performance as Lena Dunham’s father on the HBO series Girls in 2016. He was also a stage actor and appeared in six Broadway shows, playing roles that included the Wizard of Oz in Wicked, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray, and Michael Daly in Lucky Guy. The latter production reunited him with his friend Hanks in 2013. Most recently, Scolari was seen on the CBS drama Evil as Bishop Thomas Marx.
Fans and collaborators alike took to social media to remember the late actor and express their condolences. Girls creator and star Dunham wrote that she “couldn’t have been raised up by a better TV ‘papa,’” adding that he always reminded others that being an actor was a privilege. “So sad to hear of the loss of the versatile Peter Scolari,” Mark Hamill tweeted. “I never had the chance to work with him, but I’m grateful for a lifetime of his brilliant performances.”