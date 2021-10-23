Phoebe Bridgers & Matty Healy Surprise Fans With the Duet of Tumblr’s Dreams

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tumblr kids are shaking in their Doc Martens because Phoebe Bridgers and Matty Healy of The 1975 just performed “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” live for the first time last night in Los Angeles. Bridgers, who was headlining her penultimate concert of 2021, invited Healy as the surprising opening act of the night at the Greek Theater. She told fans on Twitter to come early to the show, hinting that the night might have a special guest. Bridgers ended the night with her cover of “That Funny Feeling” by Bo Burnham, who was also in attendance at the show.

Healy also performed two unreleased songs for the lucky audience, according to fans on Twitter. He teased that the band has been working on a new record, but there has been no confirmation for the release of their forthcoming album. The 1975 is not unfamiliar with surprise guest appearances; on their 2020 record Notes on a Conditional Form, they had none other than Greta Thunberg as a guest vocalist.

You guys… Matty from the 1975 just played TWO UNRELEASED SONGS OPENING FOR PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND IM NOT OKAY..



Here’s a NEW song called NEW YORK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Gwvz3nkTD — Kate Cordova (@KateCordova) October 23, 2021