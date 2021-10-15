Add PinkPantheress’s Debut Mixtape to Your MySpace Profile

She was born in 2001, but not much else is known about PinkPantheress. Photo: Brent McKeever

Obsessed with PinkPantheress in a way you can’t believe? The British bedroom-pop princess released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, Friday, October 15. A collection of Y2K-nostalgic dance songs with emo lyrics that ring like mantras, the project boasts her viral singles “Pain,” “Passion,” “Just for Me,” and “Break It Off,” which earned the TikTok star a deal with Parlophone and Elektra Records earlier this year. The ten-track album also features her most recent release, “I must apologise.” “I’m super excited to share this project with you all as my first body of work, I’ve been collecting songs that I’ve made this year and while I’m still developing my sound, I’m hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen,” she said in a release. Her lyrics take raw emotions and spin them into sharp, quotable calls to action, all in her wispy, wistful voice. She was born in Kent in 2001, but the rest of what we know about PinkPantheress comes from her musical confessions. “One day I just wanna hear you say ‘I like you’ / What’s stopping you?” she puts it delicately on the album’s closer, “Break it Off.” Scrapbooking dreamy hyper pop with drum and bass with jungle and 2-step, girlie has all of TikTok sobbing on the dance floor. Listen to To Hell With It, the debut mixtape by PinkPantheress, below.