Please Don’t Destroy Makes Their Hilarious SNL Debut

Please Don’t Destroy (Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall) made their Saturday Night Live debut last night and brought their A-game. Their first digital short for the classic sketch show parodied the overabundance of choices in the hard seltzer market. The heightening from JC Penney’s “Grape” to Jiffy Lube’s “Summer Variety Pack” to “I found a belt buckle in my mouth” mirrored the humor the trio won the internet over with. Their sketch has already gained over 500,000 views on Twitter and 200,000 on YouTube and has fans overjoyed with the return of digital shorts. The trio has been all over Twitter and Tik Tok the past year with sketches like “Guy thinks he went to college with Spongebob” and “Waiting for the shower.” Check out their sketch “Hard Seltzer” below!

Please Don’t Destroy - Hard Seltzer pic.twitter.com/yxMciVX7cC — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021