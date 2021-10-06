Three Vanessa Hudgenses Will Return for the Princess Switch Three-quel

Photo: Mark Mainz/Netflix

Another year, another Princess Switch. Netflix has announced that the next installment of its switch-up franchise will drop on November 18. Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will once again see Vanessa Hudgens playing three main roles: Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy (of Chicago), and Margaret’s cousin Fiona. Per the official logline, after a priceless relic is stolen, Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Fiona, “who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it … rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.” (As unexpected as can be in a movie about three identical women, at least.)

Netflix also revealed the release dates for 27 other holiday titles headed to the streaming platform this winter. If you have a calendar handy, get ready. Love Hard (Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet) is out November 5; A Castle for Christmas (Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes) is out November 26; a holiday special for Blown Away (with guest host Bobby Berk) is out November 19; Netflix’s first gay holiday rom-com Single All the Way is out December 2; and a new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is out December 3. Happy streaming!