The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Tour Openers Are Wildly Stacked

Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 tour was already set to be an event, with longtime on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante touring alongside the band for the first time in 15 years. Now it’s looking to be even more of one, thanks to a wildly stacked list of openers. The list of (very) special guests: the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, and King Princess. Although they’re not appearing all together, sadly — many of the artists are joining for only a few dates, though Thundercat is in for nearly the whole ride. Red Hot Chili Peppers likely went big because this marks their first stadium tour after years as an arena act. The 32-date world tour is the Chili Peppers’ first run since their 2016–17 tour behind their last album, The Getaway. And they could even have new music to debut, with drummer Chad Smith teasing a new Chili Peppers album with Frusciante. Find the dates and lineups below.

June 4: Seville, Spain — Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

June 7: Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olimpic=

June 10: Nijmegen, Netherlands — Goffertpark=

June 15: Budapest, Hungary — Puskas Stadium=

June 18: Firenze, Italy — Firenze Rocks (festival)

June 22: Manchester, UK — Emirates Old Trafford=

June 25: London, UK — London Stadium~

June 29: Dublin, Ireland — Marlay Park~

July 1: Glasgow, UK — Bellahouston Park~

July 3: Leuven, Belgium — Rock Werchter (festival)

July 5: Cologne, Germany — RheinEnergieStadium=

July 8: Paris, France — Stade de France~

July 12: Hamburg, Germany — Volksparkstadion=

July 23: Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High*

July 27: San Diego, CA — Petco Park*

July 29: Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium+

July 31: Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium+

August 3: Seattle, WA — T-Mobile Park^

August 6: Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium^^

August 10: Atlanta, GA — Truist Park^

August 12: Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium^

August 14: Detroit, MI — Comerica Park^

August 17: E. Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium^

August 19: Chicago, IL — Soldier Field^

August 21: Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre^

August 30: Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium^

September 1: Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium^

September 3: Philadelphia, PA — Citizens Bank Park^

September 8: Washington, DC — Nationals Park^

September 10: Boston, MA — Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

September 15: Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium^

September 18: Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field^

=with A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with Haim and Thundercat

+with Beck and Thundercat

^with the Strokes and Thundercat

^^with the Strokes and King Princess

#with St. Vincent and Thundercat