Erika Jayne’s Lawyers Advised Her to Quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

And what about that glam budget? Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season-11 reunion, a.k.a. the Erika Jayne Cross-Examination Hour (well, four hours), kicked off on October 13, with the embattled reality star already on the defensive. The highly anticipated event comes after Jayne’s legal woes — stemming from her divorce from Tom Girardi and growing to claims that she was aware of alleged embezzlement by the ex-lawyer and his law firm, Girardi Keese — dominated the season. “Why are you presuming that I’ve done something?” Jayne asked host Andy Cohen early on in the reunion, responding to fan suggestions that she should be fired from the show. “You’ve heard one side — and a lot of bullshit on that side,” she continued. “Give me a chance to defend myself.” Jayne went on to tell Cohen that her lawyers recommended she quit the show given the legal problems that can arise from her being on television amid the bankruptcy case. “I said no, because I have nothing to hide,” she said. “And they said, ‘Well, you know that this shit can get flipped around on you.’”

That’s precisely what looks to be happening in the background of the reunion. Days before part one aired, Jay Edelson, the attorney investigating the bankruptcy case, said he would be subpoenaing Bravo for texts, emails, and an alleged “hundreds of hours of unaired footage” related to Jayne. (Her lawyer called the subpoena “another desperation move and pile-on directed at Erika,” adding, “There is no hidden treasure.”) And speaking on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast on October 13, Edelson added that even what went to air this season has “given us a lot of evidence.”

During the reunion, Jayne added that she did consider leaving the show. “But I’m not a quitter, and I wanted to honor my commitment,” she said. “I wasn’t going to run away from what’s coming at me.” Jayne even said she’s been “looking forward” to the reunion, just like the rest of us, to clear up her story. Yet she couched that with a reminder that she can’t clear up everything. “I’m happy to say everything that I can say,” she said. “Please understand there are some things I cannot answer. But I will do my best to give every part of the story that I can.” Find out what else she can say when part two airs on October 20.