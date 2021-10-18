Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift Roll Forward As Rock Hall of Fame Presenters

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Shutterstock

As a very funny man once lip-synced, Cleveland rocks. Cleveland rocks! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled the first slate of presenters for its 2021 class, and it’s bound to make Gen-Zers and septuagenarians simultaneously happy and confused: Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Angela Bassett, and Drew Barrymore will be presenting for Carole King, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, and the Go-Go’s, respectively, while Lionel Richie will honor Clarence Avant with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The search is still under way for those who will take on the duties for fellow class members Todd Rundgren (who will not be attending because he doesn’t feel like it), Jay-Z (who will attend), Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads. Additionally, the Rock Hall confirmed Swift will be performing with King alongside Jennifer Hudson, while Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams will perform a medley of Turner’s songs. Let’s just hope we don’t get a repeat of the Dire Straits catastrophe, which still haunts Vulture three and a half years later.