Paul McCartney Inducts His Beautiful Stalker, Dave Grohl, Into the Rock Hall

Thousands of people at Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony got to experience the high of being in the same room as a Beatle, with Paul McCartney waltzing onto the stage to sing the praises of the living, follicle-y entity known as Foo Fighters, who were inducted with their first year of eligibility. But mostly, we’ll be real, the Sir was there for Dave Grohl. In his speech, McCartney drew many, many parallels between himself and one of the most prolific stars in rock music; there were so many similarities between the boys, in fact, that he couldn’t help but wonder if there was something a little more sinister lurking beneath Grohl’s arm tattoos.

“I fell into rock and roll, I joined a group. My group was the Beatles. Like I say, the world changed. Dave did a similar kind of thing. He joined a group, Nirvana. We had a great time with our groups, but then eventually tragedy happened, and my group broke up,” McCartney explained. “The same happened with Dave: His group broke up under tragic circumstances. And so then the question is, what do you do now? And we both were presented with that question. In my case, I thought, Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself. So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he to do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?” Okay, well, let him present the evidence …

Anyway, so me, I’m going to name my new group, and I call them Wings. So Dave’s got the same problem, and he’s got to think of a name for the group, so he comes up with Foo Fighters.

Go on …

So me, a teenaged kid in Liverpool, just an ordinary kid going to school like everybody else. Then one day, I heard some music, and I fell into rock and roll. It just happened one day. Suddenly, the world changed, and I just fell through a hole in time, and suddenly, I was in rock and roll. Okay, so by the same time in his life, Dave did the same kind of thing. You know, he’s just an ordinary, kind of goofy kid, and the same thing happened. He falls through the same hole, and he’s in rock and roll. And it’s gonna be his life. It’s gonna take over everything.

You don’t say …

So now the group is formed, and it’s ready to take flight. It’s Dave, Taylor, Nate, Pat, Chris, and Rami — all the members of the Foo Fighters. So here they are tonight. I was just saying to them in the dressing room, “This is it. You’re here in Cleveland, and tonight, you’re going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” I mean, it’s not just any hall of fame, it’s the fucking Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We’ll dismiss the case for now, but not before celebrating the return of the Rock Hall super-jam, a so-called tradition that somehow hasn’t occurred since 2017. McCartney and the Foos performed a rollicking rendition of the Beatles standard “Get Back,” which is currently making the bootleg rounds on social media if you’re so inclined to watch it. We eagerly await Macca’s acoustic take on “The Pretender” for the next ceremony.