Ryan Gosling Will Play the Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie

Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

Well, it’s not the first time he’s been the boyfriend of a doll. According to Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in final talks to play Ken in the long-awaited Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The Warner Bros. film will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who is also set to co-write the script with Noah Baumbach. The idea of a live-action Barbie project has been around for a while, but now that the main Mattel couple is cast, things seem to be moving forward. We still don’t know anything about the plot, but the film is said to be aiming to start production in 2022 with a theatrical release planned for 2023. Gosling has kept busy, starring as Neil Armstrong in First Man and as K in Blade Runner 2049. The actor also recently wrapped on The Gray Man, the Netflix thriller that sees him starring alongside Chris Evans. In fact, Gosling reportedly turned down the boy toy role at first because he didn’t have time. But as pre-production continued, his schedule opened up. Welcome to the Barbie world! We hear it’s fantastic.