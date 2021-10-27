Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding Was a Subtly Shady Affair

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL

A powerful alliance in real-estate television was confirmed over the weekend when Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young married Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa. According to People, the couple had a stylish wedding in Montecito, California, on October 23, complete with copious flowers, ice cubes engraved with their initials, and two cakes (a vegan version for Heather and a gluten-free version for Tarek). But Heather (who has taken Tarek’s last name) said the most difficult planning aspect was narrowing down the 150 guests. Curiously, that group included her Selling Sunset castmates Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim — but not Christine Quinn, after the two had a documented falling out last year. “We didn’t want to leave anyone out, but we only wanted it to be very special people that we had on our special day,” Heather told People.

And she wasn’t the only one leaving people out. Tarek, for his part, seemed to neglect the fact that he spent a number of years married to his Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack while describing the significance of his first-dance song with Heather, “One Man Band” by Old Dominion. “It’s about this guy that’s tired of going out and performing and being famous and being by himself,” Tarek said. “He’s tired of being a one-man band; he wants someone to live that life with. And I was a one-man band until I met Heather.” See if more details from Heather and Tarek’s relationship emerge when Selling Sunset season four hits Netflix November 24 — and if Christina Haack can top the shade when she marries her own realtor fiancé, Josh Hall.