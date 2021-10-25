Who Said Jason Sudeikis Isn’t the Punishing Type?

We’re unsure if we need a cigarette or (and?) a cold shower after witnessing the most titillating SNL sketch in recent memory, which culminates with Jason Sudeikis and Ego Nwodim’s characters creating their own garden of earthly delights on top of a desk at a parent-teacher conference. (Of course her poor husband, played by Kyle Mooney, is also there, spiraling as she tries to write “I’ve been bad” on the board with chalk.) Why are they here again? To talk about how much her son sucks at fractions or something? Yeah, that sounds about right, but we sort of mentally checked out after Sudeikis said “trust me, if I was mad at you, you’d know,” and started with his verbal BDSM gymnastics. The SNL writers knew exactly what they were doing.

