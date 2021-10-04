SNL Crashes and Burns Lightning McQueen’s Legacy

Pixar is trying to keep it pretty quiet, but the Radiator Springs Extended Universe will be bringing viewers a Cars 4 in the near future, with Owen Wilson already in the studio to record his famous “kachows,” “Piston Cups,” and … wait, “the R-words”? Not even the man behind Lightning McQueen himself understands this pivot in creative direction, which seems to feature a lot of the red fella creeping on girl cars and arguing with their dads and husbands. And also, for some reason, making his rusty BFF Mater a cuckold. “I think Lightning McQueen is the bad guy in this,” Wilson realizes. “This is a complete betrayal of a beloved character and I don’t want any part of it.” That is, until he sees his contract. Disney had a very good fiscal year.

