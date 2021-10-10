SNL: Watch Kim Kardashian Helm the Costco Pop Group You Never Knew You Needed

Marketing to the youths — it’s tough! In this cut for time sketch from October 9’s Saturday Night Live, Sarah Sherman unveils Costco’s newest initiative in expanding into the teen market. Glitter Revolution consists of three pop sensations (Kim Kardashian West, Bowen Yang, and Aidy Bryant) whose pink pleather outfits you unfortunately CANNOT buy in bulk. You can, however, get bulk humidifiers if that’s what turns you on. And $1.50 hot dogs? These crazy kids are onto something: Costco really is such a vibe. Glitter Revolution writes all their songs from scratch, just like the Eagles!

Related