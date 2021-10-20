Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort Launch Mount Westmore Supergroup

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort have been talking about their Mount Westmore supergroup for about a year now, with Too $hort saying back in March that an album was practically done and the supergroup making their live debut at a Triller boxing match in April. Now, months later, the rappers have released their first official song as the group, “Big Subwoofer.” The song is a playful outing from the four California rap giants, with usual bars about getting money and girls, over an expectedly laid-back West Coast beat. It also comes with a space-inspired video, in which Snoop Dogg pilots a smoked-out spaceship to “planet Snoopiter, where the bitches is blue.”

The song isn’t off an upcoming Mount Westmore album for now, but rather The Algorithm, a Def Jam Records compilation being put together by Snoop in his new post as the label’s executive creative and strategic consultant. The project’s announcement comes on the rapper’s 50th birthday, October 20. A release touts The Algorithm as featuring artists from across the label’s roster, with Snoop adding, “My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.” Meanwhile, Snoop is also set to join another lineup of West Coast giants early next year, when he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, plus Eminem and Mary J. Blige.