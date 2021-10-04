Sterling K. Brown to Stay on the Small Screen With Hulu’s Washington Black

Star Sterling K. Brown and writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown has been booking a slew of projects lately, presumably planning for the end of This Is Us, the NBC drama that made him a household name and earned him an Emmy. And until now, it has looked as though he was setting himself up for a full pivot to the big screen, with starring roles in thriller Coyote Blue and sci-fi flick Biosphere. Not so much anymore, with the actor booking a new TV role. Brown is set to star in Washington Black, a Hulu limited series adaptation of the novel by Esi Edugyan, also a co-producer. Deadline reported that Hulu ordered a nine-episode series, adapted by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, a writer on Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone and the former editor-in-chief of hip-hop magazine The Source. Brown, who is also executive-producing, will play Medwin Harris in the 19th-century-set historical drama, a mentor to title character George Washington Black, an 11-year-old escaped slave. “Washington Black inspires me,” Brown said in a statement. “This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live.”