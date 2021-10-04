Sterling K. Brown has been booking a slew of projects lately, presumably planning for the end of This Is Us, the NBC drama that made him a household name and earned him an Emmy. And until now, it has looked as though he was setting himself up for a full pivot to the big screen, with starring roles in thriller Coyote Blue and sci-fi flick Biosphere. Not so much anymore, with the actor booking a new TV role. Brown is set to star in Washington Black, a Hulu limited series adaptation of the novel by Esi Edugyan, also a co-producer. Deadline reported that Hulu ordered a nine-episode series, adapted by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, a writer on Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone and the former editor-in-chief of hip-hop magazine The Source. Brown, who is also executive-producing, will play Medwin Harris in the 19th-century-set historical drama, a mentor to title character George Washington Black, an 11-year-old escaped slave. “Washington Black inspires me,” Brown said in a statement. “This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live.”
Sterling K. Brown to Stay on the Small Screen With Hulu’s Washington Black
Star Sterling K. Brown and writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images