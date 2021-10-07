Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steve Carell is set to play a psychiatrist held hostage by a serial killer in the psychological thriller The Patient. The half-hour limited series will be produced by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creators behind the highly acclaimed series The Americans. In The Patient, Carell’s character, Alexander Strauss, is held captive by a serial killer who wants to be cured of his homicidal urges. Guess the killer is just trying to take a stab at recovery — instead of people. However, Strauss has some issues of his own to figure out. Having recently lost his wife, he has yet to deal with his repressed pain. Will unwinding the mind of a serial killer make Strauss unpack his own bottled-up trauma? Soooo, who’s really the patient in this situation? X Productions will produce the ten-episode limited series.