Summer Walker and City Girls’ JT Release “Ex For A Reason”

Summer Walker and JT of City Girls came together to release “Ex For A Reason” for their first single off their forthcoming sophomore album, Still Over It. According to a press release, “the Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett-produced track is the perfect blend of ear-catching mass-appeal and lyrical grit as Summer and JT fire warning shots to their unfaithful partners before recalling that they are, in fact, an ex for a reason. JT stormed onto the scene in 2018 as half of the Miami duo, City Girls; the first ladies of the esteemed label, Quality Control Music.” Summer Walker’s Still Over It is due November 5. She announced her sophomore album in the parking lot of the BET Awards after not being allowed to attend due to COVID vaccine restrictions. Walker has been vocal on social media about her mistrust of vaccines. She debuted the music video for “Body” earlier this year.

Check out the lyric video below for “Ex For A Reason”: