Summer Walker Announced Her Second Album From a Parking Lot

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Summer Walker’s second album will be released in November, the singer revealed in a video from a parking lot outside of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday. “They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker, who has been vocal on social media about her distrust of vaccines and vaccinated people. “I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine,” she said. “BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.” The camera then turned to show the announcement projected in pink letters on a nearby building. Walker added on Twitter that more details about her new album will be shared on the anniversary of her debut album Over It, which was released two years ago on October 4. So far, the singer has confirmed via Instagram story that Lil Durk, SZA, and Ari Lennox will feature on her sophomore album. No word yet on an album title or how many tracks fans can expect.

It’s all love BET 🖤 More Details on my new album will be revealed on the Anniversary of "Over it"!! pic.twitter.com/WdvomIUaES — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 2, 2021