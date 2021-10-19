Summer Walker and JT Pull Up With the ‘Ex for a Reason’ Video

Summer Walker and JT of the motherf*ckin’ City Girls are coming to you as women in the new visual for “Ex for a Reason.” Summer Walker’s new single is a smooth reminder not to go looking for trouble. “That bitch your ex (your ex) / For a reason though (reason though)” she sings in the chorus of this Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett track. “Try me, trespass / Guaranteed to beat yo’ ass.” Girl, we hope he’s worth all this. In the music video, set in March 2020, JT kills a verse without her other half, Yung Miami. “A real bitch will pull up with the click-clack,” she ends with the threat of onomatopoeia. Walker tapped JT for the announcement of her sophomore album. Re-creating the cover of her debut album, Over It, the album trailer shows her calling JT back when she was in prison, teasing their collab. “Ex for a Reason” dropped last Friday, promoting Walker’s next album, out November 5. Get into it above.

Related