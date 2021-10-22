my single is dropping

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd Bare All in ‘Moth to a Flame’

Photo: Luciano Picazo

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have teamed up to release their new music video “Moth to a Flame”. The Weeknd teased the single earlier this week on Instagram, maybe to make up for his canceled arena tour as fans eagerly wait for his new tour dates to drop. The music video feels like a COVID-19 hazard (or dream if that’s your jam) with piles of naked bodies making out on top of each other. Is this the horny video we need after almost two years spent six feet apart?

This isn’t Swedish House Mafia’s only big announcement for the night. The trio is also announcing their first global arena tour in ten years. It feels like just yesterday they were announced to be headlining Coachella 2022. Ok, well, maybe it was yesterday. Swedish House Mafia reunited earlier this year to release their singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)”. SHM’s forthcoming album Paradise Again is slated to release in early 2022, according to Republic Records.

Check out the tour dates below for the epic reunion:

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES


Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center


Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2

Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena




