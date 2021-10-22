Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd Bare All in ‘Moth to a Flame’

Photo: Luciano Picazo

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have teamed up to release their new music video “Moth to a Flame”. The Weeknd teased the single earlier this week on Instagram, maybe to make up for his canceled arena tour as fans eagerly wait for his new tour dates to drop. The music video feels like a COVID-19 hazard (or dream if that’s your jam) with piles of naked bodies making out on top of each other. Is this the horny video we need after almost two years spent six feet apart?

This isn’t Swedish House Mafia’s only big announcement for the night. The trio is also announcing their first global arena tour in ten years. It feels like just yesterday they were announced to be headlining Coachella 2022. Ok, well, maybe it was yesterday. Swedish House Mafia reunited earlier this year to release their singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)”. SHM’s forthcoming album Paradise Again is slated to release in early 2022, according to Republic Records.

Check out the tour dates below for the epic reunion:

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena Fri Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2 Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena





