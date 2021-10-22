Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd Bare All in ‘Moth to a Flame’

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have teamed up to release their new music video “Moth to a Flame”. The Weeknd teased the single earlier this week on Instagram, maybe to make up for his canceled arena tour as fans eagerly wait for his new tour dates to drop. The music video feels like a COVID-19 hazard (or dream if that’s your jam) with piles of naked bodies making out on top of each other. Is this the horny video we need after almost two years spent six feet apart?
This isn’t Swedish House Mafia’s only big announcement for the night. The trio is also announcing their first global arena tour in ten years. It feels like just yesterday they were announced to be headlining Coachella 2022. Ok, well, maybe it was yesterday. Swedish House Mafia reunited earlier this year to release their singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)”. SHM’s forthcoming album Paradise Again is slated to release in early 2022, according to Republic Records.
Check out the tour dates below for the epic reunion:
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival
Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Thu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Fri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena
Sun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Fri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live
Sat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
Tue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
Wed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Fri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
Sat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Thu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Sat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Mon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
Sun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
Wed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena