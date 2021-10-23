Taylor Swift Leaves More Clues for TiRED Swifties

Photo: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

When Taylor Swift sang, “Would it be enough if I could never give you peace,” she didn’t mean in her relationship with Joe Alwyn. For months since the announcement of Red (Taylor’s Verison), Swifties have been trying to decode the singer’s posts to look for clues for future announcements. After literal months of conspiracy theories that would have true-crime junkies breathless, fans have a new piece of new evidence to try to connect to the dates leading up to the release of Red (TV).

Swift released new Red (Taylor’s Version) merchandise on her website that fans quickly scooped up. However, she silently dropped new Spotify Canvas videos on several of her albums. When you open Spotify on your mobile device and play a song from any album that Taylor owns, the background will play a video of Swift either strutting in her iconic “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” RED tour outfit or dancing around in a red dress and hiding in a red car from her Red (TV)’s album cover. Earlier this year, Swift dropped a cryptic video that had fans solving puzzles to uncover the track list, surprising Swifties by collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran. Does this mean we’re FINALLY getting a Red (TV) single? Only Blondie knows, but it won’t stop Swifties from decoding every last bit and connecting it to dates leading up to the album release.

📹 | #NEW canvas video on Spotify featuring a behind the scenes clip from the RED Tour #ARIAsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/1z5WZgPbFW — Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) October 22, 2021