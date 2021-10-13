Jojo Was a Man Who Thought He Watched The Beatles: Get Back Trailer

More than 50 years after being given unprecedented access to the Beatles’ Let It Be sessions … wait, all this footage was shot 50 years ago? Five decades ago? In 1969? Well, damn, the quality is as mesmerizing as Ringo Starr’s mustache. In the official trailer for Get Back, our lovely boys Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Starr are doing their best to record their final album, Let It Be, in three weeks, with this never-before-seen footage documenting just how difficult of a journey it was for them all. (Harrison quit for a few days, remember.) “It’s going to be such a comical thing like in 50 years’ time,” McCartney muses in the trailer. “They broke up because Yoko sat on an amp.” And then they have to worry about their first live concert in years, ideally with forcible ejection. “None of us has had the idea of what the show is gonna be,” Macca adds. The three-part docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will premiere on November 25, 26, and 27 on Disney+, so you can avoid socializing with your family on Thanksgiving.

