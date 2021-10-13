The Black Phone Trailer Is a Stranger-Danger PSA

Surely you’ve been taught not to talk to strangers — yes, even if they’re masquerading as a magician with a van full of black balloons. Yet somehow, that’s what sets off The Black Phone, Blumhouse’s latest twisted offering, which released a trailer on October 13. The horror film is based on a 2004 short story by Joe Hill, directed by Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson, and co-written by Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill. Ethan Hawke stars as “the Grabber,” a kidnapper and serial killer rumored to be on the loose around town flaunting a collection of horrifying masks. Mason Thames, meanwhile, is Finney Shaw, the kidnapped kid who learns he can talk to the Grabber’s past victims through a phone in the basement and uses their help to try to escape. And they say Gen Z doesn’t know how to use landlines! The Black Phone hits theaters February 4.

